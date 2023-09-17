F1 2023, Carlos Sainz wins the Singapore GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 17, 2023 | 08:40 pm 2 min read

Carlos Sainz won the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, ending Max Verstappen and Red Bull's winning run

Carlos Sainz won the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, ending Max Verstappen and Red Bull's winning run. Sainz managed the race well from the front. 2023 Formula 1 leader Verstappen fought back to fifth place after starting in 11th on a difficult weekend for Red Bull. McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton finished behind Sainz. Notably, George Russell crashed out during the last lap.

Verstappen's run comes to an end

Verstappen claimed 10 straight race wins before the Singapore GP, setting a new record. Notably, the Dutchman claimed a podium finish in each of the 14 races this season before the Singapore GP, including 12 race victories. However, his run came to an end. Verstappen now has 374 points this season, winning 10 in Singapore.

Maiden race win for Sainz in 2023

Ferrari driver Sainz claimed his maiden race win in 2023 and a second overall. He also managed to get to the podium for the 17th time, including twice this season. Hamilton took his 196th career podium and fifth this season after the Australian GP, Spanish GP, Canadian GP, and British GP respectively. Meanwhile, Norris claimed his ninth career podium finish.

Driver and Constructor standings

Verstappen leads the F1 season with 374 points from 15 races. Sergio Perez is second with 223 points. Hamilton gained 16 points and has 180, surpassing Fernando Alonso (170). In terms of the Constructor standings, Red Bull Racing lead the way with 597 points. Mercedes are placed second with 289 points and are above Ferrari (265) and Aston Martin (217).

