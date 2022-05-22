Sports

F1, Max Verstappen wins the Spanish GP: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 22, 2022

Verstappen has won the Spanish GP (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez and Mercedes driver George Russell. This is Verstappen's fourth win of the Formula 1 2022 season. He had earlier won the Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, and Miami GP respectively. Meanwhile, Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton lost fourth place to Carlos Sainz right at the death to finish fifth.

Verstappen 64th podium finish for Verstappen

This was Verstappen's 24th GP win of his career. He also claimed his 64th podium finish. Last season, Verstappen had finished second at the Spanish GP behind Lewis Hamilton. This was his fifth successive podium finish at the Spanish GP. The tally reads 2018 (3rd), 2019 (3rd), 2020 (2nd), 2021 (2nd), and 2022 (1st). It's his sixth podium finish here and second win overall.

Mercedes Russell maintains consistency; Hamilton finishes fifth

Mercedes driver Russell has finished in the top five at every race this season. He finished fourth in Bahrain, 5th in Saudi Arabia, third in Australia, 4th in Emilia Romagna, and fifth in Miami, prior to this race. Meanwhile, seven-time F1 champion Hamilton claimed fourth place after gaining momentum late on. His finishes this season reads as 3rd, 10th, 4th, 13th, 6th, and 5th.

Do you know? Ferrari's Leclerc retires after losing power

It was a major blow for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who was forced to retire after cruising comfortably at one stage. He lost power in lap number 28. "No! No! Lost power!!", said Leclerc on the team radio. He had earlier won the pole.