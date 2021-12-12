Sports Formula 1: Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton to win title

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 12, 2021, 08:11 pm

Max Verstappen edged past Lewis Hamilton in the final lap

Max Verstappen won the decisive final battle in one of the greatest Formula 1 seasons in history. Verstappen sealed the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, beating Lewis Hamilton, who finished second. Interestingly, both Hamilton and Verstappen came into the final race locked together on 369.5 points. For only the second time this happened since F1's first season in 1950.

The F1 2021 season ended on a high and there was plenty of drama. The 2021 season was a two-way race between Red Bull's Verstappen and Mercedes ace Hamilton. Verstappen did lead Hamilton and after wins in USA and Mexico one would have backed him. But Hamilton won three straight races and led in Abu Dhab before Verstappen edged past in the final lap.

Verstappen 18 podium finishes for Verstappen in 2021

Verstappen was the most successful driver in 2021 in terms of earning podium finishes. He had a tally of 18 podium finishes this year. Since retiring early in the Italian GP, Verstappen finished the season with eight successive podium finishes. Prior to this race, he had three successive second-placed finishes. He won 10 races this season, besides finishing second eight times.

2021 Hamilton's performance in the 2021 season

Hamilton won eight races in the Formula 1 2021 season. The wins came at the Bahrain GP, Portuguese GP, Spanish GP, British GP, Russian GP, Brazilian GP, Qatar GP, and Saudi Arabia GP. He finished second in Italy, France, Austria, Hungary, Netherlands, USA, Mexico, and Abu Dhabi. There was one third-placed finish in Belgium. Overall, he ended with 17 podium finishes in 2021.

Do you know? Maiden F1 title for Verstappen

Verstappen won his maiden F1 title. This was his 60th podium finish. He also sealed his 20th race win since making his F1 debut in 2015.

Abu Dhabi GP Last-lap overtake for Verstappen

After a controversy on the first lap, Hamilton had appeared in control of the race and dominated the proceedings at the Yas Marina Circuit. However, things changed when safety car was in place late on. The race was restarted with one lap to go with Verstappen, who was on fresh tyres, overtook Hamilton on old ones to seal a dramatic end.

Quote I don't know what to say, says Verstappen

A thrilled Verstappen said he is pleased for Red Bull. "It's insane. I don't know what to say. I'm so pleased for the team and for all these guys. I love working with them so much," Verstappen said.