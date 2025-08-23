NIA takes over probe into American Airlines bomb threat

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the bomb threat case involving American Airlines Flight AA-292. The flight, which was traveling from New York to Delhi, was diverted to Rome on February 23 after receiving a bomb threat. The Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the case to the NIA six months later due to its international implications.

Legal proceedings NIA registers FIR under own act The NIA has registered a new FIR under its own Act, citing serious disruption and risk to passenger safety. The FIR stated that the central government believed an offense under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, had been committed. It emphasized the need for an investigation by the NIA due to "the gravity of the offense" and its national and international ramifications.

Flight diversion Flight diverted to Rome after bomb threat The flight was initially supposed to land at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. However, it was diverted to Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport after the bomb threat. Italian fighter jets escorted the aircraft for safety checks before landing in Rome. After thorough inspections, all 199 passengers and 15 crew members were cleared to continue their journey to Delhi.