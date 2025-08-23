Dharmasthala case: Woman retracts statement, says no one paid her

Sujatha Bhat, the woman who alleged her daughter went missing in 2003 from Dharmasthala, has now retracted her statement. She said she was coerced by activists into making the allegations, which were motivated by a property dispute with temple authorities. "Some people told me to say it. I was asked to do it because of the property issue," Bhat said. The dispute involves land belonging to her grandfather, which was allegedly taken by temple authorities without her consent.

Case reversal What Bhat said earlier Bhat had initially claimed her daughter Ananya disappeared during a trip to Dharmasthala in May 2003. She alleged that Ananya's friends had gone shopping while she stayed near the temples, but when they returned, Ananya was missing. Bhat also claimed she was abducted and assaulted when she tried to investigate her daughter's disappearance. However, she has now retracted these claims and asked for forgiveness for making them.

Coercion claims No monetary exchange took place, says Bhat Bhat has accused activists Girish Mattannavar and T Jayanti of forcing her to make these allegations. However, she denied that any monetary exchange had taken place. "Nobody demanded money from me. I have never asked anyone for money either," she said. She also clarified that her property dispute is separate from the case involving her daughter's alleged disappearance.