NIA takes over bomb threat diversion case of American Airlines
After a bomb threat in February 2024 forced American Airlines Flight AA-292 from New York to Delhi to make a diversion to Rome, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now taken over the case.
The Ministry of Home Affairs handed it off six months later, pointing to its international impact.
The flight was escorted by Italian fighter jets for safety checks before landing.
NIA registers new FIR
The NIA registered a new FIR under its own Act, calling out the serious disruption and risk to passenger safety.
Earlier, Delhi Police had started the investigation based on a complaint from American Airlines.
After thorough checks at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport, all 199 passengers and 15 crew were cleared to continue their journey to Delhi.
The diversion followed protocol that requires foreign inspection before such flights can land in India.