NIA takes over bomb threat diversion case of American Airlines

NIA registers new FIR

The NIA registered a new FIR under its own Act, calling out the serious disruption and risk to passenger safety.

Earlier, Delhi Police had started the investigation based on a complaint from American Airlines.

After thorough checks at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport, all 199 passengers and 15 crew were cleared to continue their journey to Delhi.

The diversion followed protocol that requires foreign inspection before such flights can land in India.