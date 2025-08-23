One in 3 people in Delhi has diabetes: Experts

Cardiologist's warning on heart disease

Cardiologist Dr. Praveen Chandra points out that heart disease is a huge factor in many illnesses, and quick emergency care like angioplasty can save lives—even for older people.

Diabetes is also spiking: in Delhi alone, one in three people has it, and another 30% are pre-diabetic, says Dr. Anoop Misra.

While new meds like Ozempic offer hope, experts say lifestyle changes still matter most.