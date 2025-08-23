One in 3 people in Delhi has diabetes: Experts
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, heart problems, and cancer are rising at alarming rates in India.
Experts warn the country's healthcare system could get overwhelmed if things don't change soon.
Cardiologist's warning on heart disease
Cardiologist Dr. Praveen Chandra points out that heart disease is a huge factor in many illnesses, and quick emergency care like angioplasty can save lives—even for older people.
Diabetes is also spiking: in Delhi alone, one in three people has it, and another 30% are pre-diabetic, says Dr. Anoop Misra.
While new meds like Ozempic offer hope, experts say lifestyle changes still matter most.
Suggestions to tackle the NCD crisis
Dr. D S Rana wants drug prices and hospital costs regulated so more people can get the care they need—his goal is universal healthcare across India.
Dr. Mohsin Wali suggests nonprofit hospitals could help ease the burden of NCDs, while Dr. Swadeep Srivastava believes healthcare should be a basic promise for all by focusing on prevention as much as treatment.