Maharashtra: 10 injured in Kolhapur football club anniversary clash

The clash was triggered by a disagreement over the use of a sound system for an anniversary event. Local residents had complained about the obstruction caused by the system near "Swagat Kamaan" (welcome arch). Police intervened and shut down the sound system after receiving complaints. However, tensions flared again when a group of youths vandalized vehicles in Siddharthnagar around 9:45pm, turning them over and setting them on fire with petrol.

Situation control

Police deployed in area to prevent further violence

The police rushed to the spot but came under attack themselves. They have since deployed heavy forces in the area to prevent further escalation. SP Kolhapur appealed for calm, asking people not to be affected by rumors and confirming that leaders of both groups had requested against spreading false information. No arrests have been made so far in connection with this incident.