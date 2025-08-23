Dharmasthala mass burial case complainant arrested for perjury

The complainant in the alleged Dharmasthala "mass burial" case, CN Chinnayya alias Chenna, has been arrested for perjury. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) found his claims to be false and fabricated. Chenna had earlier sought protection as a witness in the alleged crimes but was later found lying during cross-questioning by the SIT. He is now being taken for a medical checkup before being produced in court.

Statement retraction Missing girl claim retracted In a separate development, Sujata Bhat has retracted her claim that her daughter had gone missing in Dharmasthala. She initially claimed her daughter Ananya Bhat was an MBBS student who went missing, but later told a local YouTube channel that Ananya never existed. Bhat has now claimed she was under duress to make such statements.

Case background Controversy over mass burial claims The controversy began in July when Chenna entered a police station with a skull and claimed he helped bury hundreds of bodies in Dakshin Kannada district, including young women who were allegedly sexually assaulted. He had confessed to being threatened if he refused to cooperate. The case has become politically charged, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress of defaming Dharmasthala and using it for political gain.