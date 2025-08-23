Bengaluru: Knee-deep water on streets after quick downpour

Residents say it's time for real action from authorities

Bengaluru's flooding isn't new—it's often attributed to rapid, unplanned city growth and neglected drainage systems, based on resident observations.

The city has lost 79% of its water bodies over the past 40 years, making things worse every monsoon.

Residents say it's time for real action from authorities to fix drains and finally tackle the flood-prone spots that keep getting ignored.