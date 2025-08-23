Next Article
Bengaluru: Knee-deep water on streets after quick downpour
A quick, heavy downpour on Friday evening left parts of Bengaluru under knee-deep water within just 20 minutes.
Arekere on Bannerghatta Road saw stalled vehicles and major traffic jams as people tried to get home through flooded streets.
Residents say it's time for real action from authorities
Bengaluru's flooding isn't new—it's often attributed to rapid, unplanned city growth and neglected drainage systems, based on resident observations.
The city has lost 79% of its water bodies over the past 40 years, making things worse every monsoon.
Residents say it's time for real action from authorities to fix drains and finally tackle the flood-prone spots that keep getting ignored.