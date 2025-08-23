India is going after illegal online gaming with Interpol's help

Why bring in Interpol?

CERT-In (India's cyber response team) will block any apps offering banned games, even if people try sneaking around the rules with VPNs—officials say they will find a way to address VPN circumvention as well.

Officials say this move comes after failed self-regulation by the industry and is meant to protect people from serious risks like addiction and financial trouble.

As S Krishnan put it, the social costs—including family issues and worse—are just too high to ignore.