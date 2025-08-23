India is going after illegal online gaming with Interpol's help
India is stepping up its game against money-based online gaming with the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
The law bans real-money games but gives a green light to e-sports and social gaming.
To catch offshore platforms dodging Indian rules, officials are bringing in Interpol for some international backup.
Why bring in Interpol?
CERT-In (India's cyber response team) will block any apps offering banned games, even if people try sneaking around the rules with VPNs—officials say they will find a way to address VPN circumvention as well.
Officials say this move comes after failed self-regulation by the industry and is meant to protect people from serious risks like addiction and financial trouble.
As S Krishnan put it, the social costs—including family issues and worse—are just too high to ignore.