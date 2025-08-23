The CBI has registered an FIR in the case

CBI raids Anil Ambani's premises in bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided premises associated with Reliance Communications and its former promoter, Anil Ambani. The action is part of an investigation into an alleged large-scale bank fraud. An FIR has been registered in connection with the case. The raids come after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Ambani for nearly 10 hours on August 5 as part of a separate money laundering probe involving over ₹17,000 crore in bank loan frauds.