Kolkata: Vidyasagar Setu to remain closed for maintenance on Sunday India Aug 23, 2025

Heads up, Kolkata! Vidyasagar Setu (the Second Hooghly Bridge) will be off-limits this Sunday, August 24, from 5:00am to 9:00pm for some much-needed maintenance.

Crews will be working on steel beams, stay cables, and bearings.

As Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma noted, all vehicles will be restricted. So if you're planning to cross the river that day, you'll want to map out a different route.