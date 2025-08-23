Kolkata: Vidyasagar Setu to remain closed for maintenance on Sunday
Heads up, Kolkata! Vidyasagar Setu (the Second Hooghly Bridge) will be off-limits this Sunday, August 24, from 5:00am to 9:00pm for some much-needed maintenance.
Crews will be working on steel beams, stay cables, and bearings.
As Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma noted, all vehicles will be restricted. So if you're planning to cross the river that day, you'll want to map out a different route.
Here are the diversions
To keep the city moving, traffic will be diverted:
westbound vehicles from AJC Bose Road head toward Howrah Bridge via Turf View and Ratings Crossing;
traffic from Kidderpore Road and CGR Road should use St Georges Gate Road;
KP Road travelers get redirected through RP Road and Red Road.
These diversions might change in real time based on traffic flow—so stay tuned for updates before heading out!