If you don't like it, don't buy it: Jaishankar India Aug 23, 2025

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has pushed back against US criticism over India buying oil from Russia, saying it's about keeping energy affordable and stable for everyone.

At the Economic Times World Leadership Forum, he put it simply: "If you don't like it, don't buy it. But Europe buys, America buys. If you don't like it, don't buy from us."