If you don't like it, don't buy it: Jaishankar
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has pushed back against US criticism over India buying oil from Russia, saying it's about keeping energy affordable and stable for everyone.
At the Economic Times World Leadership Forum, he put it simply: "If you don't like it, don't buy it. But Europe buys, America buys. If you don't like it, don't buy from us."
India isn't picking sides in Russia-Ukraine war
Jaishankar explained that India's steady purchases actually helped calm wild swings in global oil prices back in 2022.
He also made it clear that while India wants to grow trade with Russia, the country isn't picking sides in the Russia-Ukraine war—India just wants the conflict resolved soon.