'Deep space missions': Modi's bold vision for India's space future

PM's call to action for the youth

Modi highlighted India's progress with electric propulsion and semi-cryogenic engines, plus upcoming projects like the Gaganyaan mission and plans for an Indian space station.

He urged startups to join the action—aiming for unicorn status—and even set a bold goal: 50 rocket launches per year within five years.

The message was clear—India's next giant leap will need teamwork from scientists, industry, and especially the youth.