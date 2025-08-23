'Deep space missions': Modi's bold vision for India's space future
On National Space Day (August 23, 2025), PM Modi called on India to set its sights on deep space missions.
In a video address to scientists, students, and policymakers, he said these adventures could uncover big answers for humanity's future.
He also announced a new astronaut pool and encouraged young people to get involved in shaping India's space journey.
PM's call to action for the youth
Modi highlighted India's progress with electric propulsion and semi-cryogenic engines, plus upcoming projects like the Gaganyaan mission and plans for an Indian space station.
He urged startups to join the action—aiming for unicorn status—and even set a bold goal: 50 rocket launches per year within five years.
The message was clear—India's next giant leap will need teamwork from scientists, industry, and especially the youth.