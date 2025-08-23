Next Article
India's priorities in US trade talks are red lines: Jaishankar
India isn't budging on its core interests in the latest trade talks with the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum on Friday.
He made it clear that India's priorities—like protecting farmers and national interests—are defined by red lines, even as both countries navigate a complex relationship.
Jaishankar highlights double standards on sanctions
Jaishankar pointed out that India faces double standards on sanctions compared to China and stressed, "We are very clear that our decisions are based on our national interest."
He also reaffirmed India's strong stance against outside mediation with Pakistan, highlighting a consistent foreign policy approach.