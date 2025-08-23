IMD issues orange alert for Uttarakhand; heavy rain expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for Uttarakhand , forecasting heavy rain, lightning, and thunderstorms on Saturday. The districts of Dehradun, Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh are expected to be the worst affected. A "yellow alert" has also been issued for moderate rainfall in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri, Almora, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

Himachal warning Yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh The local meteorological office in Himachal Pradesh has issued a yellow alert for seven districts, predicting heavy rains over the next four days. Since the monsoon began on June 20, the state has witnessed 74 flash floods and 39 cloudbursts. These weather events have caused major landslides that killed 149 people and inflicted losses of ₹2,326 crore on the state government.

Delhi weather Rain likely in Delhi-NCR The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain in the Delhi-NCR region on Saturday. The temperature is likely to remain between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius. Till Friday evening, Delhi had recorded only 0.1mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, with humidity levels reaching as high as 80% at 8:30am.

Rain forecast Severe weather conditions predicted in UP, Haryana The weather department has also predicted rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. In Haryana, heavy to very heavy rains are expected from August 23 to 26. The weather department has also issued alerts for the above-mentioned two states due to the predicted severe weather conditions.