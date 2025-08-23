India to have its own space station by 2035

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for the country's future space missions. The announcement was made by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on National Space Day. He revealed plans for a Bharatiya Antriksh Station (BAS) by 2035 and a Moon sample return mission by 2040. The first module of BAS will be launched by 2028 and will become fully operational by 2035, Narayanan said.

Mission details Next-generation launcher to support ambitious missions Narayanan also announced plans for a Next Generation Launcher (NGL) to support these ambitious missions. He said, "By 2040, India will not only land on the Moon but also bring samples back safely." This would put India's space program on par with leading global space agencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's unique position in global space exploration during his address to scientists and students.

Space legacy PM Modi recalled India's historic achievement PM Modi recalled India's historic achievement of becoming the first country to reach the Moon's South Pole just two years ago. He said, "Achieving new milestones one after another in the space sector has become the nature of India and Indian scientists." The Prime Minister also spoke about his recent interaction with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who hoisted India's tricolor flag aboard the International Space Station (ISS).