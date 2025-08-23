This is how ISRO's Bharatiya Antariksh Station will look

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled a model of the much-awaited Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module. The unveiling took place during the two-day National Space Day celebrations in New Delhi. The BAS is India's ambitious bid to join an elite club of nations that have their own orbital laboratories, currently limited to the International Space Station (ISS) and China's Tiangong space station.

Expansion strategy BAS-01 to be launched by 2028 India plans to launch the first BAS module, BAS-01, by 2028. The station will then be expanded to five modules by 2035. The unveiled BAS-01 model weighs some 10 tons and will orbit Earth at an altitude of 450km. It features several indigenous technologies such as Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS), Bharat Docking System, Bharat Berthing Mechanism, and an automated hatch system.

Research opportunities The station will protect against radiation and thermal effects The BAS will serve as a versatile platform for microgravity research, technology demonstrations, and scientific imaging. It will have strategically placed viewports for crew recreation and research. Apart from daily operations, the station will also be equipped with critical capabilities such as refilling propellant and ECLSS fluids. It will also protect against radiation, thermal effects, and Micro Meteoroid Orbital Debris (MMOD).

Exploration impact It will also support extravehicular activities with space suits The BAS will also support extravehicular activities with space suits and airlocks, and advanced plug-and-play integrated avionics systems. As a premier research platform, it will enable cutting-edge studies in space sciences, life sciences, medicine, and interplanetary exploration. Scientists will be able to study the effects of microgravity on human health and test vital technologies essential for sustaining long-term human space missions.