Next Article
Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag2 gets a 30% discount
Samsung just dropped the price of its Galaxy SmartTag2 by 30%.
Now, you can grab a single tracker for $21 or a four-pack for $70 (that's $17.50 each).
Available in black and white, these tags help you keep tabs on your stuff using Bluetooth and ultra-wideband tech.
The SmartTag2 stands out with up to 700 days of battery
The SmartTag2 stands out with up to 700 days of battery life in Power Saving Mode—way longer than Apple's AirTag.
You can track items within 120 meters using the SmartThings app, and it's built tough with water and dust resistance (IP67 rating).
Just note: it only works with Samsung Galaxy phones.
This price cut is similar to last year's, possibly as Samsung clears out inventory, making now a smart time to snag one if you're always misplacing things.