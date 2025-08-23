Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag2 gets a 30% discount

The SmartTag2 stands out with up to 700 days of battery

You can track items within 120 meters using the SmartThings app, and it's built tough with water and dust resistance (IP67 rating).

Just note: it only works with Samsung Galaxy phones.

This price cut is similar to last year's, possibly as Samsung clears out inventory, making now a smart time to snag one if you're always misplacing things.