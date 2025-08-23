WhatsApp's new shortcut helps quickly get answers from Meta AI
What's the story
WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android app, version 2.25.23.24, through the Google Play Beta Program. The update comes with a unique feature that adds a shortcut to Meta AI in the message options. The "Ask Meta AI" option appears directly in the message menu, allowing users to quickly open a chat with Meta AI related to a specific message.
User experience
Users can send text, images, or videos directly
The new feature is designed to make interactions with the chatbot faster and smoother. Users can now send text, images, or videos directly from their chats without having to copy, paste, or save content first. They can also add optional notes while forwarding messages for more context, which helps Meta AI provide accurate and relevant responses.
User empowerment
Verify information before sharing it
The "Ask Meta AI" feature gives users the power to verify information before sharing it. Instead of relying on external searches or waiting for later verification, they can consult Meta AI instantly. This proactive approach helps minimize the spread of misinformation by allowing users to quickly confirm facts, ask for explanations, or request context directly within the app.
User choice
Feature is completely optional
WhatsApp has made it clear that the "Ask Meta AI" feature is completely optional. Users can choose if and when they want to share any message with the assistant. Even after tapping "Ask Meta AI," a query isn't sent immediately, as users still have to provide their own prompt and hit the send button to confirm action. This way, users remain in full control of their interactions while enjoying the benefits of AI-powered assistance.