WhatsApp's new shortcut helps quickly get answers from Meta AI

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android app, version 2.25.23.24, through the Google Play Beta Program. The update comes with a unique feature that adds a shortcut to Meta AI in the message options. The "Ask Meta AI" option appears directly in the message menu, allowing users to quickly open a chat with Meta AI related to a specific message.

User experience Users can send text, images, or videos directly The new feature is designed to make interactions with the chatbot faster and smoother. Users can now send text, images, or videos directly from their chats without having to copy, paste, or save content first. They can also add optional notes while forwarding messages for more context, which helps Meta AI provide accurate and relevant responses.

User empowerment Verify information before sharing it The "Ask Meta AI" feature gives users the power to verify information before sharing it. Instead of relying on external searches or waiting for later verification, they can consult Meta AI instantly. This proactive approach helps minimize the spread of misinformation by allowing users to quickly confirm facts, ask for explanations, or request context directly within the app.