LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / 'Might be worth...': Biohacker Bryan Johnson considers ketamine for anti-aging
Summarize
'Might be worth...': Biohacker Bryan Johnson considers ketamine for anti-aging
Johnson has invested millions into a program aimed at slowing and possibly reversing the biological clock

'Might be worth...': Biohacker Bryan Johnson considers ketamine for anti-aging

By Mudit Dube
Aug 23, 2025
12:54 pm
What's the story

Bryan Johnson, a US tech entrepreneur and anti-aging advocate, has sparked social media debate with his latest suggestion: trying ketamine. The powerful anesthetic was brought into the conversation after a post compared Johnson's health regimen to that of Hunter Biden. Responding to the comparison, Johnson said he would start using "ketamine and blow today." He later clarified that while ketamine could reverse biological age and depression, he wasn't as keen on blow (slang for cocaine).

Regimen details

Johnson shares study backing ketamine's benefits

Johnson, who has popularized the "Don't Die" philosophy, shared a pre-print study with six ketamine infusions over two to three weeks. The research indicated that ketamine use lowered depression scores, metabolic age, brain age, and inflammation levels, among other biological markers. Despite the potential benefits highlighted in the study, many social media users have warned Johnson against trying ketamine due to its possible addictive nature.

Financial commitment

Johnson's quest to reverse aging

Johnson has invested millions into a program aimed at slowing and possibly reversing the biological clock. He reportedly spends about $2 million annually on diagnostics, medical interventions, and a strict regimen of nutrition, exercise, and sleep. The entrepreneur made his fortune in his thirties after selling his payments company to eBay. His approach continues to generate both fascination and controversy in the biohacking community.