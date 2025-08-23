'Might be worth...': Biohacker Bryan Johnson considers ketamine for anti-aging
What's the story
Bryan Johnson, a US tech entrepreneur and anti-aging advocate, has sparked social media debate with his latest suggestion: trying ketamine. The powerful anesthetic was brought into the conversation after a post compared Johnson's health regimen to that of Hunter Biden. Responding to the comparison, Johnson said he would start using "ketamine and blow today." He later clarified that while ketamine could reverse biological age and depression, he wasn't as keen on blow (slang for cocaine).
Regimen details
Johnson shares study backing ketamine's benefits
Johnson, who has popularized the "Don't Die" philosophy, shared a pre-print study with six ketamine infusions over two to three weeks. The research indicated that ketamine use lowered depression scores, metabolic age, brain age, and inflammation levels, among other biological markers. Despite the potential benefits highlighted in the study, many social media users have warned Johnson against trying ketamine due to its possible addictive nature.
Financial commitment
Johnson's quest to reverse aging
Johnson has invested millions into a program aimed at slowing and possibly reversing the biological clock. He reportedly spends about $2 million annually on diagnostics, medical interventions, and a strict regimen of nutrition, exercise, and sleep. The entrepreneur made his fortune in his thirties after selling his payments company to eBay. His approach continues to generate both fascination and controversy in the biohacking community.