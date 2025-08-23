Johnson has invested millions into a program aimed at slowing and possibly reversing the biological clock

'Might be worth...': Biohacker Bryan Johnson considers ketamine for anti-aging

By Mudit Dube 12:54 pm Aug 23, 202512:54 pm

What's the story

Bryan Johnson, a US tech entrepreneur and anti-aging advocate, has sparked social media debate with his latest suggestion: trying ketamine. The powerful anesthetic was brought into the conversation after a post compared Johnson's health regimen to that of Hunter Biden. Responding to the comparison, Johnson said he would start using "ketamine and blow today." He later clarified that while ketamine could reverse biological age and depression, he wasn't as keen on blow (slang for cocaine).