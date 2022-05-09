Sports

F1, Max Verstappen wins the Miami GP: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 09, 2022

Max Verstappen has won the Miami GP (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the Miami Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. This is Verstappen's third win of the Formula 1 2022 season. He had earlier won the Saudi Arabian GP and Emilia Romagna GP respectively. Meanwhile, Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively. Here are the key details.

Verstappen 63rd podium finish for Verstappen

This was Verstappen's 23rd Grand Prix win of his career. He also claimed his 63rd podium finish. Notably, this is Verstappen's second successive win in the United States after his victory in Austin in 2021. As per F1's official site, by winning the Miami GP, Verstappen moved into the Top 10 in all-time podium finishes, going ahead of David Coulthard.

Points F1 2022: A look at the points tally

Leclerc, who sealed his fourth podium finish in 2022, leads the points tally with 104 and has a 19-point lead over Verstappen (85). Perez is 3rd, having amassed 66 points. He is above George Russell, who has 59 points. Sainz is placed fifth with 53 points. Hamilton (36), Lando Norris (35), Valtteri Bottas (30), Esteban Ocon (24), and Kevin Magnussen (15) follow suit.

Ferrari Ferrari claim these records

Leclerc claimed his first podium finish in the USA. This was his 17th career podium finish as well. Leclerc also claimed his 16th consecutive race finish. As per F1, this is the longest streak right now. Both Ferrari drivers made the podium for the third time in five races this year. Notably, this never happened in both 2020 or 2021.

Do you know? A look at the 2022 Constructor Standings

In terms of the Constructors, Ferrari lead the show with 157 points. Red Bull have climbed up to second (151 points). Mercedes are third with 95 points. McLaren are fourth with 46 points and Alfa Romeo are fifth with 31 and lead Alpine (26).

Mercedes Russell maintains consistency; unwanted record for Hamilton

Mercedes driver Russell has finished in the top five at every race this season. He finished fourth in Bahrain, 5th in Saudi Arabia, third in Australia, 4th in Emilia Romagna, and now fifth in Miami. Meanwhile, seven-time F1 champion Hamilton finished outside the top four in the USA for the first time in his career.

Race Verstappen holds his nerves to fend off Leclerc

Verstappen passed Sainz early on in the race. He also chased down Leclerc, taking the lead at the start of the ninth lap. He enjoyed an eight-second lead over Leclerc before a safety car was introduced for a crash between Norris and Pierre Gasly. Being within a second of Verstappen after the safety car ended, Leclerc tried his best, but Verstappen had enough fire.

Twitter Post Proud Verstappen happy to win in Miami

Yes boys!!! 🏆 Incredibly happy to win here in Miami 💪



No weekend is ever easy in F1, especially on a new demanding track like this one 🥵



That’s why I am all the more proud we were able to put it all together in the end, great work team @redbullracing 👏 pic.twitter.com/BrIUJU7n9D — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 8, 2022

Information Key numbers for Verstappen, Leclerc, and Sainz

Verstappen collected 26 points from the race, setting the fastest lap as well. Leclerc gained 18 points, claiming his 17th podium finish. He finished second for the second time this season (also Saudi Arabian GP). Sainz collected 15 points, collecting his ninth career podium finish.