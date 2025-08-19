Norwegian crown princess' son indicted on rape, death threat charges
What's the story
Marius Borg Hoiby, the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been indicted on multiple charges. The indictment was announced by Norwegian prosecutors and filed in the Oslo district court. It includes 32 counts, such as rape and abuse in a close relationship against one former partner. Hoiby is also accused of making death threats and traffic violations.
Possible sentence
Hoiby could face up to 10 years in prison
Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbo has said that Hoiby could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The charges also include acts of violence against another former partner. Despite the serious nature of these allegations, Hoiby is currently free pending trial as there are no grounds for his arrest at this time, Henriksbo said.
Trial timeline
Trial expected to start in January
Henriksbo estimates that the trial could start in mid-January and last for about six weeks. Defense attorney Petar Sekulic has said that "our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence." He added that Hoiby "will present a detailed account of his version of events before the court."
Palace statement
Royal palace refuses to comment on the matter
The royal palace has said that it will not comment further on the matter, adding that it is up to the courts to handle the case and reach a decision. Hoiby, Høiby, the 28-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has no royal title or official duties. He has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested last year on various allegations of wrongdoing.