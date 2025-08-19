Norwegian crown princess' son indicted on rape, death threat charges

Marius Borg Hoiby, the eldest son of Norway 's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been indicted on multiple charges. The indictment was announced by Norwegian prosecutors and filed in the Oslo district court. It includes 32 counts, such as rape and abuse in a close relationship against one former partner. Hoiby is also accused of making death threats and traffic violations.

Possible sentence Hoiby could face up to 10 years in prison Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbo has said that Hoiby could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The charges also include acts of violence against another former partner. Despite the serious nature of these allegations, Hoiby is currently free pending trial as there are no grounds for his arrest at this time, Henriksbo said.

Trial timeline Trial expected to start in January Henriksbo estimates that the trial could start in mid-January and last for about six weeks. Defense attorney Petar Sekulic has said that "our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence." He added that Hoiby "will present a detailed account of his version of events before the court."