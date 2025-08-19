LOADING...
UK: Elderly Sikh men attacked, turban 'removed forcibly'; 3 arrested
By Snehil Singh
Aug 19, 2025
12:34 pm
What's the story

A disturbing video of two elderly Sikh men being assaulted outside Wolverhampton Railway Station in the United Kingdom has gone viral. The incident occurred on Friday and is now being investigated as a racially aggravated hate crime. British Transport Police (BTP) have arrested three suspects aged 17, 19, and 25 in connection with this attack.

Attack details

Victims were hospitalized after the attack

The widely circulated video shows one victim lying on the ground with his turban discarded nearby, while the other is seen being kicked and punched. A woman filming the incident can be heard saying, "These two men have just gotten beaten up by these white men," before confronting the attackers. The victims, who are local taxi drivers, were hospitalized after the attack but have since been discharged.

Federation's statement

Sikh Federation slams UK authorities

The Sikh Federation, a UK-based rights body, has condemned the attack and questioned the delayed police response. They said that despite witnesses and CCTV footage, police only contacted the victims over 48 hours after the incident went viral. The federation also slammed UK authorities for their lack of support post-attack.

Leaders' appeal

SAD leader Sukhbir Badal reacts

Prominent Sikh leaders have also condemned the attack and called for action. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the assault on X (formerly Twitter), saying "one Sikh's turban was removed forcibly." He highlighted that this hate crime targets a community that seeks "Sarbat Da Bhala" or the well-being of all. Badal urged West Midlands Police and the UK Home Office to act swiftly against such incidents.

Twitter Post

Political response

Indian politicians react to incident

Indian politicians have also reacted strongly to the incident. Congress's Punjab unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring expressed shock over the attack, calling it a "disturbing setback for inter-community harmony." He too urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up this matter with UK authorities. The Sikh Federation said both victims had lived and worked in the UK for over 30 years without facing such violence before this incident.