Formula 1: Carlos Sainz to remain with Ferrari till 2024

Written by V Shashank Apr 21, 2022, 08:52 pm 2 min read

Sainz's career has risen rapidly over the last two seasons (Source: Twitter/@autosport)

Carlos Sainz has signed a fresh two-year deal with Ferrari that will keep him with the Formula 1 giants at least till 2024. Sainz, who was earlier a part of McLaren, had joined Ferrari for a period of two years. The then 25-year-old replaced four-time champion, Sebastian Vettel, to be paired alongside Charles Leclerc to become the youngest driver pairing in Ferrari's recent history.

Twitter Post Sainz extends his contract with Ferrari

Very happy to renew two more years with @ScuderiaFerrari! Putting on this suit and representing this team is a great honour for me. Ferrari is fighting again at the front of the field and I’ll give it all to try and win both Championships! Vamos!💪🏼🏎



👉https://t.co/zvaaeoRets pic.twitter.com/oeOF6ZgnQD — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) April 21, 2022

Career A look at Sainz's F1 career

The former Toro Rosso and Renault driver's career took off after joining McLaren. He had a podium finish in each of the two seasons (2019 and 2020). He finished sixth in the drivers' standings with 96 and 105 points respectively. His career leapfrogged with Ferrari, with whom he finished fifth in the 2021 drivers standings with 164.5 points. Overall, Sainz has eight podium finishes.

Information How has Sainz fared in F1 2022 so far?

Sainz is currently seated third in the drivers standings in the ongoing Formula 1 season. He has tallied 33 points from the first two races at Bahrain GP and Saudi Arabian GP respectively. Sainz, however, retired early in the Australian GP.

Grand Prix Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next on offer

Up next, is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which will take place at the Imola Circuit, Imola (63 laps, 309.049 km). Interestingly, the qualification would be in a sprint format. The starting grid position will be determined post a 100 km race on Saturday. Hamilton (2020), Verstappen (2021), and Fernando Alonso (2005) are among the current drivers to have won a race here.

Do you know? F1 2022: Leclerc leads the show

Leclerc (71) tops the points tally in the ongoing F1 season. He is followed by Mercedes' George Russell (37), Sainz (33), Sergio Perez (30), Lewis Hamilton (28), Max Verstappen (25), Esteban Ocon (20), Lando Norris (16), Kevin Magnussen (12), and Valteri Bottas (12).