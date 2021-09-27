Lewis Hamilton wins 100th F1 race: Decoding the numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 01:42 pm

Lewis Hamilton won the Russian GP

Lewis Hamilton achieved a special milestone in Formula 1 after winning the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Briton won his 100th career race to script history, becoming the first driver to script this feat. The last few laps saw rain impacting the race as Lando Norris, who was aiming for a maiden victory, finished seventh after taking a late pit stop. Here's more.

Duo

Things real tight between Hamilton and Verstappen

Hamilton got to a 11th podium finish in 2021, winning his sixth race. The Mercedes ace has now sealed 176 podium finishes. Hamilton leads the 2021 Driver Standings after winning the Russian GP. He has 246.5 points and is above second-placed Max Verstappen (244.5). Verstappen finished second in Russia, earning his 11th podium finish and 53rd overall.

Records

Russian GP: Records scripted by Mercedes

According to F1, Mercedes are undefeated in Russian Grand Prix history. Interestingly, Mercedes have won all eight championship races, plus the pre-championship races in 1913 and 1914 respectively. Hamilton is also the first driver to win from outside the top three on the grid in Sochi. It was Hamilton's first win from fourth on the grid since the Hungarian GP in 2009.

Stat attack

A look at the notable stats scripted

As per F1, Hamilton and Verstappen have now finished 1-2 (in any order) 23 times in Formula 1 history. Verstappen had a terrific race, finishing second from last on the grid. Notably, he finished second in Russia for the second successive season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took his 3rd podium finish this season. McLaren's Ricciardo recorded his best-ever finish in Sochi (fourth).

Race

Russian GP: A look at the top 10 drivers

Besides, Hamilton and Verstappen, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz claimed a podium finish. He was followed by Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren, who had won the previous race in Italy, Mercedes' outgoing driver Valtteri Bottas claimed fifth place. Fernando Alonso of Alpine maintained his consistency, claiming sixth. He was followed by Norris, Kimi Raikkonen, Sergio Perez, and George Russell.

Do you know?

Constructor Standings after the Russian GP

Decoding the top five, Mercedes have 397.5 points and lead the Constructor Standings. They are followed by Red Bull, who have 364.5 points. McLaren are third with 234 points. Ferrari stay fourth with 216.5 points ahead of Alpine (103).

Twitter Post

