IPL 2021: KKR vs DC: Here is the match preview

Kolkata Knight Riders to take on Delhi Capitals in Sharjah

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Delhi Capitals in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Sharjah will host the afternoon game of Tuesday's double-header. The Knight Riders recently lost to Chennai Super Kings by the barest of margins. Meanwhile, DC are second on the points table after securing eight wins. Here is the match preview.

Details

A look at the key details

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the afternoon match (3:30 PM IST). This venue is known for producing high-scoring encounters. However, the highest total here in the ongoing season is 157/4 by CSK, so far. The wicket gets slow as the match progresses. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Kolkata have dominated the head-to-head meetings against Delhi Capitals in the IPL so far. In 26 games, KKR have managed to win 14 matches with a win percentage of 53.85. On the other hand, Delhi have earned 12 victories against KKR with a win percentage of 46.15. Notably, Delhi have won four of the last five matches against KKR.

KKR

KKR expected to retain their XI

KKR have done well as a unit. However, they faltered in the death overs against CSK. The form of skipper Eoin Morgan is a cause for concern for them. Notwithstanding, they are expected to stick with the same XI. Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Morgan (captain), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

DC

Availability of Marcus Stoinis still uncertain

DC went with three overseas players against Rajasthan Royals. Lalit Yadav replaced Marcus Stoinis, who missed out due to injury. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the XI. Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Performers

Here are the top performers

Karthik has amassed 453 runs from 19 games at a strike rate of 140.24 against DC. On the bowling front, Narine has 17 wickets with the best bowling performance of 4/13. Against KKR, Dhawan has aggregated 734 runs at a strike rate of 118.96, while Ashwin has picked up 20 wickets with the best match haul of 3/16.