IPL 2021 (second phase): Analysis of Chennai Super Kings

CSK fared well in the first half of IPL 2021

The second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season is set to start from September 19 onwards in the UAE. Chennai Super Kings will resume their campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The MS Dhoni-led side won five matches played in the first half held in April-May. We analyze CSK ahead of the second phase.

Performance

A look at CSK's performance in IPL 2021

CSK started off with a four-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. They then won five back-to-back games against Punjab Kings. Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Thereafter, they were defeated by Mumbai Indians in their seventh match of the season. Four of CSK's wins came at the Wankhede.

CSK IPL 2021

CSK will fancy their chances of reaching the playoffs

CSK were terrific in the first phase of the IPL 2021 season. With 10 points in their bag, CSK have one foot on the pedal in terms of qualifying for the playoffs. They have seven matches to go and if they start well, one expects CSK to finish in the top two. Last season's performance in the UAE won't have any impact.

Performers

Here are the top performers

Faf du Plessis was the top scorer for CSK in the first phase. Faf accumulated 320 runs from seven matches at 64.00. He slammed four fifties with the best score of 95*. Sam Curran led the way with the ball for CSK, claiming nine wickets. He averages 24.11 and has an economy rate of 8.68.

Information

CSK are placed second on the points table

CSK presently occupy the second spot on the points table with 10 points. They have won five and lost two matches. CSK have a NRR of +1.263. They are followed by RCB and MI on third and fourth respectively.

Information

CSK haven't had to seek any replacement players

In terms of replacements, CSK haven't roped in anyone. Even if Faf misses out with a groin injury, CSK have enough resources in the squad to step up. They have the players available and one expects CSK to produce substance.