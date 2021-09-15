IPL 2021 (second phase): Analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH will play against Delhi Capitals on September 22

The remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League season is set to resume on September 19 in the UAE. Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign in the second phase against Delhi Capitals on September 22 in Dubai. The Orange Army suffered a string of defeats in the first half, having won just one game. They would want to bounce back this time.

Run

SRH have won a solitary game as of now

SRH lost their first three encounters in the 2021 season. They were handed defeats by the Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians respectively. SRH claimed their maiden win in the season against the Punjab Kings. They were also involved in a Super Over, which the Delhi Capitals won. SRH then lost to Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Information

SRH occupy the bottom spot

SRH presently occupy the bottom spot on the points table with just two points. They have won only one out of seven matches so far. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) is also the lowest among all eight teams (-0.623).

Chances

Will SRH resurrect under Kane Williamson?

Hyderabad couldn't find the winning formula in the first half this year. Their batting disappointed as they lost from winning position in several games. A spate of losses also resulted in David Warner's sacking as captain. Kane Williamson replaced the former midway through the season. SRH simply need to win the remaining matches in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Performers

Here are the top performers

Jonny Bairstow is the only batsman from SRH who was consistent in the first half. He smashed 248 runs from seven games at an impressive average of 41.33. The English batter registered a remarkable strike-rate of 141.71. On the bowling front, Rashid Khan ruled the roost. He picked up 10 wickets at an average of 17.20. His economy rate reads 6.14.

Signing

West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford replaces Bairstow

SRH will miss the services of Bairstow, who had pulled out of the remaining season to prioritize his international assignments for England. The swashbuckling opener has been replaced by West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford. Rutherford has featured in only one IPL season till now (represented MI). He is currently playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League.