England opening batsman Jason Roy will play in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) after joining Sunrisers Hyderabad as a late replacement. The 30-year-old explosive batsman went unsold at last month's IPL auction. However, he has been roped in as a replacement for Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who has withdrawn because of personal reasons. Here we present the details.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh pulled out of the IPL 2021 season. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Marsh expressed his inability to spend long times inside the bio-secure bubble and informed his decision to the BCCI as well as his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days back. Marsh was last seen in the Big Bash League 2020-21 season followed by the New Zealand-Australia T20Is.

Roy has been acquired at his base price of Rs. 2 crore. The aggressive batsman made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions and later featured for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition. He has featured in a total of eight matches, scoring 179 runs with one half-century to his name.

Roy, who has previously featured for the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Lions in the cash-rich league, scored 144 runs across five innings in England's recent Twenty20 series in India. Notably, he is the 14th England player to be signed for this year's IPL.

