Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 26, 2021, 09:26 pm

England chased down a target of 337 against India in the second ODI of the three-match series. With this epic win, England have equaled the series (1-1). India did well to post 336/6 on the board after being put into bat. In reply, England got the job done in style with Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes smashing the Indian bowlers. Here's more.

IND vs ENG How did the match pan out?

India were reduced to 37/2 before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got going with a defining 123-run stand. After Kohli's dismissal, Rahul got to a century as Rishabh Pant played an aggressive knock. Pant and Hardik Pandya helped India. England shared an opening stand of 110. Bairstow and Stokes added a massive stand before India claimed quick wickets. But it was too late.

KL Rahul Rahul hits his fifth century in ODIs

Playing his 37th ODI, Rahul has surpassed 1,500 runs in the format (1,502). He smashed his fifth ODI century and a maiden one versus England. With this tally, Rahul equaled the tally of Suresh Raina in terms of centuries (5). Playing his 12th ODI at home, Rahul went past 500 ODI runs. He has now registered his second ODI century on home soil.

Kohli Kohli registers these ODI records

Indian skipper Kohli (66) hit his 62nd ODI fifty and a second successive one in the ongoing series. The 32-year-old has now raced to 12,162 runs at 59.32. Kohli hit his 25th ODI fifty at home. Kohli smashed a unique record, surpassing 10,000 ODI runs while batting at number three. Kohli is the second player to achieve this after Ricky Ponting (12,662).

Information Kohli goes past Graeme Smith's tally

Kohli surpassed former South Africa captain Graeme Smith to climb to the fifth position in the list of ODI captains with the most runs in the format. Kohli has raced to 5,442 runs as captain. Meanwhile, Smith had amassed 5,416 runs.

Pant Rishabh Pant notches career-best ODI score

Pant played an aggressive innings, hitting 77. Notably, he brought up his fifty in just 28 balls. The southpaw smashed three fours and seven sixes. The 23-year-old Pant notched his second ODI fifty. He also hit his best score in the format, surpassing his previous best knock (71). Pant played a key role, sharing a 113-run partnership alongside Rahul.

Totals India smash fifth successive score of 300-plus in ODIs

India smashed a fifth successive score of 300-plus in ODIs - 308/8 vs Australia, 338/9 vs Australia, 302/5 vs Australia, 317/5 vs England, 336/6 vs England. As per Cricbuzz, this is the second time India have hit 300+ in five successive ODIs. The other instance was in 2017, of which first three instances came against England.

Duo Roy and Bairstow stitch 13th century-plus stand in ODIs

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow stitched a second successive 100-plus stand. This was the third successive 100-plus stand by these two against India. They became the second opening pair to achieve this mark. They have raced to 2,736 partnership runs at 58.21. This was their 13th century-plus stand in ODIs. The two surpassed the tally of Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting (2,719).

Bairstow Bairstow on song for England

After getting an impressive 94 in the first ODI, Bairstow smashed 124 on Friday. This was his 11th ODI century and a second versus India. Bairstow has now gone past 500 runs against India in ODIs. He also went past 50 fours and 25 sixes against Team India. As per Cricbuzz, Bairstow is the fourth-fastest to 11 ODI tons (78 innings).

Duo Stokes delivers the goods, Roy shines

Ben Stokes (99) registered his 21st fifty and a fifth versus against India. The southpaw also got past former England cricketer Ravi Bopara (2,695) in terms of ODI runs. Meanwhile, Roy smashed his 19th fifty in ODIs. He surpassed the 3,500-run mark (3,584) at 40.26. Meanwhile, Bairstow and Stokes shared a 175-run stand. They smashed 17 sixes between them.

Do you know? England better their sixes record, script 5th-highest chase