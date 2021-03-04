Thala MS Dhoni received a grand welcome as he arrived in Chennai to kick-start his preparations for the IPL 2021. He is expected to train along with other Chennai Super Kings team-mates soon. The most experienced IPL captain begins his quest for a comeback after the Yellow Army couldn't claim the playoffs berth in 2020. Here are the records he can break this season.

Career A look at his IPL career (batting)

Dhoni is the most experienced player in the IPL in terms of matches. He is the only cricketer besides Rohit Sharma to play 200 or more matches in the cash-rich league. In 204 games, he has scored 4,632 runs at an average of 40.99. He owns 23 half-centuries with a career-best score of 84*. Dhoni has most IPL sixes (216) by an Indian player.

Runs Dhoni could complete 5,000 IPL runs

In the upcoming season, Dhoni could become only the sixth batsman and fifth Indian to complete 5,000 IPL runs. The 39-year-old is 368 runs away from the historic milestone. Presently, he is behind Virat Kohli (5,878), Suresh Raina (5,368), David Warner (5,254), Rohit Sharma (5,230), Shikhar Dhawan (5,197), AB de Villiers (4,849) and Chris Gayle (4,772) on the runs tally.

Captaincy Dhoni set to play 200 matches as captain

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, remains one of the greatest captains in world cricket. Rightly so, his astute captaincy is hailed in the IPL as well. In the impending season, he will likely become the first-ever player to play 200 matches as captain. Dhoni has led CSK and Rising Pune Supergiants in a total of 188 matches (Wins: 110, Defeats: 77).

Wicket-keeping He could complete 150 dismissals as a wicket-keeper