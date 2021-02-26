Last updated on

India beat England in the third Test inside two days in the ongoing four-match series. With this win, India lead the proceedings by a 2-1 margin. This has helped Team India gain a lot of impetus as far as the ICC World Test Championship final is concerned. Meanwhile, England have been knocked out. Here are the qualification scenarios.

PCT India have the highest percentage points

India have reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC World Test Championship table. They have the highest percentage points (71.0). India went past New Zealand's tally of 70.0%. India have so far played 16 Tests, registering 11 wins, one draw, and four losses. They have a total of 490 points (highest).

Team India What India need to do next?

Team India cannot afford to lose the fourth Test against England. The Virat Kohli-led side has to make sure that they muster a win or a draw to earn a berth in the Test Championship final. If England beat India, then the latter will be eliminated from qualification despite the series ending 2-2.

England England knocked out of ICC World Test Championship

England have been knocked out of the ICC World Test Championship following a defeat in the Day-Night Test. Joe Root's men got the perfect start, winning the first Test match. However, after losing the second Test, the Three Lions needed to win the series 3-1 to qualify for the final. England have dropped to 64.1 percentage points and are fourth.

Australia How can Australia qualify for the final?