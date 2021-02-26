The UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw is all set to take place on Friday as 16 teams have made it from the round of 32. Three English teams have reached the last 16 as the likes of AC Milan, AS Roma, and Dutch giants Ajax are also in the mix. Here we present all the details about the round of 16.

Round of 32 Round of 32, second leg results and aggregate scores

Tottenham 4-0 Wolfsberg (8-1) Ajax 2-1 Lille (4-2) Shakhtar 1-0 Tel-Aviv (3-0) Napoi 2-1 Granada (2-3) Hoffenheim 0-2 Molde (3-5) Villarreal 2-1 Salzburg (4-1) Rangers 5-2 Antwerp (9-5) Arsenal 3-2 Benfica (4-3) PSV 2-1 Olympiacos (4-5) Leverkusen 0-1 Young-Boys (3-6) Zagreb 1-0 Krasnodar (4-2) Leicester 0-2 Slavia (0-2) Milan 1-1 Zvezda (3-3) MUFC 0-0 Sociedad (4-0) Brugge 0-1 Kiev (1-2) Braga 1-3 Roma (1-5)

Draw format and key dates

In the round of 32, clubs were split into two pots. There were 12 group winners and the four teams with the best Champions League record all seeded. But there is no seeding or country protection at this stage. Teams from the same nation can meet each other. The round of 16 matches will be played on March 11 and March 18.

Information Round of 16: A look at the qualified teams

A look at the teams who gained qualification: Tottenham, AS Roma, Dinamo Kiev, Manchester United, AC Milan, Slavia Prague, Dinamo Zagreb, Young Boys, Olympiacos, Arsenal, Rangers, Villarreal, Molde, Granada, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax

Records Unique records scripted in the round of 32

As per Opta, there were 102 goals scored in total in the Last 32 of this season's UEFA Europa League - the most in a single knockout round since the competition's rebranding in 2009-10 (previously 95 goals in last season's Last 32). Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has been eliminated from all five of his Europa League knockout ties as a manager (all last 32).