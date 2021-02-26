Last updated on Feb 26, 2021, 10:58 am

A late strike by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Arsenal beat Benfica 3-2 in the Europa League round of 32 (second leg). Claiming a 4-3 lead on aggregate, Arsenal reached the tournament's last 16 on Thursday. Travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the home leg of Arsenal to the home of Greek club Olympiakos. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 21st minute. However, Diogo Goncalves netted the equalizer for Benfica just before the half-time (43'). In a turn of events, mid-fielder Rafa Silva put Benfica 2-1 ahead, which meant Arsenal were on the brink of a humiliating exit. However, successive goals by Kieran Tierney (67') and Aubameyang (87') helped Arsenal overcome Benfica.

Feats Feats attained by Tierney and Saka

As per Opta, Tierney is the first Scottish player to score for Arsenal in a major European competition since Willie Young against IFK Goteborg (1980) in the Winners' Cup quarter-final. Since the start of last season, no player has provided more assists in the Europa League than Saka (8). He has also provided more assists than any other Arsenal player (17) in all competitions.

Do you know? The incredible run of Aubameyang

Aubameyang has now scored in seven of his last eight cup matches for Arsenal (9 goals - FA Cup: 5, Europa League: 3, Community Shield: 1). He failed to score only against Benfica in the first leg during this run.

Leno Bernd Leno plays his 100th match for Arsenal