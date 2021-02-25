The Indian cricket team beat England on Day 2 of the third Test match in Ahmedabad. With this win, Team India has taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. India have enhanced their chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final as England got knocked out. India chased down a 49-run target to win this match. Here are the records broken.

IND vs ENG How did the match pan out?

England batted first and were dismissed for just 112, with Axar Patel claiming six wickets. India resumed Day 2 on 99/3 but suffered a collapse to be bowled out for 145. Jack Leach and Joe Root did the damage with nine wickets between them. India dismissed England for 81, with Axar taking another fifer. The hosts then chased down a 49-run target.

Ashwin Ashwin becomes the second-fastest to 400 Test wickets

Ashwin has become the second-fastest to 400 career Test wickets. The premier spinner has achieved the mark in his 77th Test match. Former Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the fastest to 400 wickets (72 Tests). Ash surpassed Richard Hadlee and Dale Steyn, who had taken 80 Tests each for the milestone.

Milestone Ashwin scripts these records after getting to 400 wickets

Ashwin has become the fourth Indian bowler to take 400-plus wickets in Tests. He joins an elite club consisting of Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), and Harbhajan Singh (417). Ashwin is now the 16th bowler in Test cricket with 400-plus Test scalps (401). The right-arm spinner has also surpassed Australia's Nathan Lyon in terms of career Test scalps (399).

Axar Axar claims third successive five-wicket haul

Axar claimed 11 wickets in the match (6/38 and 5/32). He now has three five-wicket hauls in two Tests. Notably, Axar has claimed a fifer in three successive Test innings. Axar has also become the fourth spinner to take a wicket of the first ball of an innings. He now has 18 wickets in the ongoing series across four innings.

Root Root scripts these records after claiming a fifer

England skipper Joe Root claimed a fifer on Day 2 (5/8). As per Opta, Root is the first man to claim a five-wicket haul as England captain since 1983 (Bob Willis, 5/35 vs NZ). Root's 5/8 is the fewest runs conceded in a Test five-wicket haul for England since 1924 (AER Gilligan's 6/7 vs SA). This was Root's maiden five-wicket haul in First-class cricket.

England Unwanted records scripted by England

England have now been bowled out for under 200 in five successive innings. This is only the second time in their history and the first time since 1888. England have also recorded their lowest ever Test score in India (81). England's aggregate of 193 runs is the fewest for them in a match since 175 runs against NZ in Christchurch (1983-84, 93 and 82).

Feats Other notable records scripted in this match

Jonny Bairstow got a pair in this match. Notably, the England batsman has five ducks out of his last seven Test innings against India. The Indian spinners claimed 19 wickets in this Test. Axar joined Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the last three Indian bowlers with a 10-wicket haul against England in Tests. Ashwin has now dismissed Stokes 11 times in Test cricket.

Batsmen Contrasting records for Indian batsmen

Cheteshwar Pujara was trapped lbw by Jack Leach in the first innings. He managed just his ninth career duck in Test cricket. Notably, this was his third duck against England and a first against the latter on home soil. India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma (66) got past the 2,500-run mark in Test cricket. He slammed his 12th Test fifty.

Unique records Shortest Test with a result, unique record for Anderson-Broad

As per Cricbuzz, this is now the shortest Test in post-war era ending in a result (balls). A total of 842 balls were bowled in this match, beating the previous record of 872 (Australia vs NZ Wellington 1945-46). James Anderson and Stuart Broad have featured together in 121 Tests and this is the first instance of the duo going wicketless in these 121 matches.

Do you know? Axar scripts this unique record as well