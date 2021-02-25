The third Test match between India and England in Ahmedabad has become a nightmare for batsmen. The second day of the Day-Night Test saw India lose seven wickets for 46 runs in the first session. And now, England were bundled out for 81, with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin sharing nine-wickets. India need 49 runs to win the match.

Spin Indian spinners pick 10 wickets

Axar gave India the perfect start, getting Zak Crawley with his first delivery in England's second innings. He also dismissed Jonny Bairstow (0) in the third ball of the over to leave England reeling at 0/2. Eventually, Axar picked his first 10-match haul as Ashwin raced to 400 Test wickets. Washington Sundar also picked a wicket.

Stand 31-run stand between Root and Stokes

England needed a response after being down to 19/3 and they got some resistance in the form of Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Root was watchful and defended well as Stokes counter attacked R Ashwin. The duo added 31 runs for the fourth wicket. However, Stokes (25) was dismissed by Ashwin after the ball spun heavily and struck the pads.

400 scalps Ashwin second-fastest to 400 career Test wickets

Ashwin has become the second-fastest to 400 career Test wickets. The premier spinner has achieved the mark in his 77th Test match. Former Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the fastest to 400 wickets (72 Tests). Ash surpassed Richard Hadlee and Dale Steyn, who had taken 80 Tests each for the milestone.

Axar Axar gets a 10-wicket haul in this Test

Axar was superb in the first innings, taking six wickets for 38 runs. The left-arm spinner continued his magic in the second innings after claiming another five scalps. Axar got the dangerous Root (19) with a ball that stayed straight and didn't spin. In the previous Test, Axar had claimed seven wickets as well. He now has 18 wickets across four innings.

Data Spinners script a record