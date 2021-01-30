Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 30, 2021, 02:47 pm

After scripting history Down Under, India are set to host England in a four-match Test series. This will be the first international assignment in India post the COVID-enforced break. Notably, England are touring India for the first time since 2016/17 when they lost 0-4. Meanwhile, India will be aiming to extend their dominance on the home soil. Here is the statistical preview.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

India and England have met in total of 122 Test matches so far. England have had the edge over India, winning 47 of them. While India have won 26, as many as 49 resulted in draw. However, India have been dominant at home, having won 19 of 60 matches. Meanwhile, England have secured only 13 wins in India.

Dominance India's dominance at home since 2010

Interestingly, England are the only side which disrupted India's incredible home run in the previous decade (2010-2020). Under former captain Alastair Cook, England handed India a 1-2 series defeat in 2012/13. Ever since, India have won 12 consecutive series at home. Since losing to England, India have won a record 27 Tests, losing mere one. During the period, five Tests were drawn.

Do you know? England have won only four Test series in India

England have won only four Test series in India (2+ Test matches). After losing to India in 1981, they have won mere two Test series in the nation (1984 and 2012). Notably, England are win-less in their last six Tests in India.

Runs Kohli, Root lead the runs tally

For India, skipper Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in Tests against England among active cricketers. As of now, he has amassed 1,570 runs from 19 games at an average of 49.06. Meanwhile, his counterpart Joe Root leads the runs tally for England against India (active cricketers). He has aggregated 1,421 runs from 16 Tests at a phenomenal average of 56.84.

Wickets India vs England: A look at leading wicket-takers