The Land Rover Defender is an iconic nameplate which was revived last year when the new-generation model was launched in India. Sporting a new chassis and packing a slew of hi-tech features, the new Defender aims to combine luxury and off-road capability in one appealing package. In India, the company has offered both the 90 and 110 body style versions. Here's our review.

Exteriors Land Rover Defender: At a glance

The new Defender is styled unlike any other Land Rover and features the characteristic design cues harking back to the original model with short overhangs and boxy lines. The 110 model measures 5,018mm in length and has massive 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in off-road-friendly tires. You will also notice the spare wheel mounted externally, Alpine light windows, and rounded LED headlamps on the front.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Step inside and you are greeted by a fantastic cabin which is essentially luxurious but with a rugged look. The soft leather is combined with a durable textile material for off-road conditions while the flooring is rubberized so that it can be cleaned easily. You also get a massive grab handle attached to the center console. The Defender 110 offers a 5+2 seating configuration.

Features From head-up display to wireless charging

The new Defender has a host of equipment and features including a 10.0-inch infotainment console, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 'ClearSight' rear-view mirror with live video feed, a panoramic roof, and connected car technology. It also offers a head-up display, powered front seats with heating, automatic climate control, a 360-degree-view camera, wireless charging, electronic air suspension, and a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, among others.

Under the hood Power and performance

In India, the Defender gets a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that develops 300hp/400Nm, and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Performance is brisk with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 8.1 seconds. The off-road ability is impressive, thanks to the permanent four-wheel-drive system and the Terrain Response 2 system, which tunes the car for any surface. The wading depth is also best-in-class at 900mm.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?