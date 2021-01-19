The premium model has a silver-colored 'Gin-ei Luster' exterior shade and offers an upmarket cabin with several new features. Under the hood, it draws power from a 3.5-liter petrol engine, which is aided by two electric motors.

Japanese automaker Lexus has launched a new Nishijin variant of its LS 500h sedan in India.

The Lexus LS 500h Nishijin sports an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished mesh grille, and a tweaked bumper. For lighting, there are sleek LED headlights with DRLs and wrap-around taillamps.

The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,125mm and a ground clearance of 147mm.