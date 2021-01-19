-
Lexus LS 500h Nishijin sedan launched at Rs. 2.22 croreLast updated on Jan 19, 2021, 11:33 am
-
Japanese automaker Lexus has launched a new Nishijin variant of its LS 500h sedan in India.
The premium model has a silver-colored 'Gin-ei Luster' exterior shade and offers an upmarket cabin with several new features. Under the hood, it draws power from a 3.5-liter petrol engine, which is aided by two electric motors.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Lexus LS 500h Nishijin: At a glance
-
The Lexus LS 500h Nishijin sports an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished mesh grille, and a tweaked bumper. For lighting, there are sleek LED headlights with DRLs and wrap-around taillamps.
The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,125mm and a ground clearance of 147mm.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Lexus LS 500h Nishijin draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.5-liter, V6 petrol engine and two electric motors, which deliver a combined output of 354hp/350Nm. Transmission duties on the sedan are handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The Lexus LS 500h Nishijin has a spacious 4-seater cabin with heated seats, auto climate control, a multifunctional power steering wheel, and an inscription of 'Nishijin & Haku' finished in silver and platinum.
The sedan houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera are available.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In India, the Lexus LS 500h Nishijin costs Rs. 2.22 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). At this price-point, it goes against rivals such as the BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XJ, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the Audi A8L.