Czech automaker Skoda is expected to launch the 2021 version of its Superb sedan in India later this month. In the latest development, features of the upcoming car have been leaked. It will reportedly have a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, wireless charging, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 360-degree-view camera among others. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Skoda Superb: At a glance

The 2021 Skoda Superb will look similar to the current-generation model. It will sport a chrome-finished multi-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and 'SKODA' lettering will be present on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,841mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Skoda Superb is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 187hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The motor will come mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Superb will have a 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel for the SportLine variants (a 2-spoke wheel with integrated hands-free parking button for L&K and L&K Inscription trims). It will also house an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a USB Type-C charging port, and a built-in navigation system.

Information What about the pricing?