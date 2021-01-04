German automaker Audi will launch the facelifted version of its A8 sedan sometime in 2022. In the latest development, two test mules of the car have been spied testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the images, it will have a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with the company's logo, and sleek headlights among other updates. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2022 Audi A8: At a glance

The 2022 Audi A8 will have a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a refreshed grille with a new pattern, a muscular bonnet, and sleek matrix LED headlights with DRLs that will double up as turn signals. The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, designer alloy wheels, and chrome garnish around the windows. A single, full-width taillight will grace the rear section.

Information Power and performance

Powertrain details of the Audi A8 (facelift) are unknown as of now. For reference, in India, the current-generation model is powered by a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine that makes 335hp/500Nm. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

No details regarding the interiors of the facelifted Audi A8 are currently available. However, it should offer a luxurious cabin with electrically-adjustable leather seats, auto climate control, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan should also house a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera will be available.

Information What about the pricing?