The BS6-compliant Force Gurkha SUV is expected to be launched in India next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been found testing on the roads, revealing its key design details. As per the picture, the car will look similar to the prototype showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, with a boxy design, thick cladding, and steel wheels.

The 2021 Force Gurkha will come with a new front bumper and a single-slat grille, flanked by circular headlights. The range-topping model will get LED projectors with integrated DRLs. On the sides, the car will have square-shaped windows, ORVMs, black plastic cladding, and steel/alloy wheels. A ladder to get to the rack and revised taillights will be present on the rear end.

The 2021 Force Gurkha will draw power from a Mercedes-Benz-sourced BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine that makes 89hp of power and 260Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox that will send power to all the four wheels.

The 2021 Force Gurkha will have a spacious cabin, featuring forward-facing rear seats, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, and a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel. The SUV will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Finally, to ensure the safety of the passengers, dual front airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD should be available.

