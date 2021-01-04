Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of its Xtreme 160R and Xtreme 200S motorbikes in India. Following the latest price-revision, these models have become costlier by Rs. 1,900 and Rs. 1,500, respectively. As for the key highlights, the Xtreme 160R and Xtreme 200S have a sporty look and draw power from BS6-compliant engines. Here's our roundup.

Design Hero Xtreme 160R and Xtreme 200S: At a glance

The Hero Xtreme 160R and Xtreme 200S have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. The latter also gets a raised windscreen. Both the bikes pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. They have a kerb weight of 139.5kg and 154.5 kg, respectively.

Information Power and performance

The Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by a BS6-compliant 163cc, air-cooled engine that makes 15hp/14Nm. The Xtreme 200S draws power from a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled mill that generates 17.8hp/16.4Nm. Both the mills are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the rider's safety, the Xtreme 160R and Xtreme 200S are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads. To handle suspension duties, the motorcycles offer telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

New rates What about the pricing?