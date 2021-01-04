Last updated on Jan 04, 2021, 06:46 pm
Dwaipayan Roy
Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of its Xtreme 160R and Xtreme 200S motorbikes in India. Following the latest price-revision, these models have become costlier by Rs. 1,900 and Rs. 1,500, respectively.
As for the key highlights, the Xtreme 160R and Xtreme 200S have a sporty look and draw power from BS6-compliant engines.
Here's our roundup.
The Hero Xtreme 160R and Xtreme 200S have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. The latter also gets a raised windscreen.
Both the bikes pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.
They have a kerb weight of 139.5kg and 154.5 kg, respectively.
The Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by a BS6-compliant 163cc, air-cooled engine that makes 15hp/14Nm. The Xtreme 200S draws power from a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled mill that generates 17.8hp/16.4Nm. Both the mills are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Xtreme 160R and Xtreme 200S are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads.
To handle suspension duties, the motorcycles offer telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Following the latest price-hike, the Xtreme 160R costs Rs. 1,03,900 and Rs. 1,06,950 for the rear drum brake and rear disc brake variants, respectively. Meanwhile, the Xtreme 200S carries a price-figure of Rs. 1,17,214 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
Both the motorcycles are listed with exchange/loyalty benefits worth Rs. 4,000 on the company's website. However, these offers are valid for a limited period of time.
