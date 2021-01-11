Belgian automaker Bullit has unveiled its Hero 250 scrambler-styled motorcycle in Europe. It comes in three color options: black with gold accents, white, and titanium gray. Weighing in at 148kg, the bike is a lightweight tourer designed for daily commute as well as light off-roading. It draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Bullit Hero 250: At a glance

The Bullit Hero 250 has an eye-catching design, featuring a long, flat saddle, a 15-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank with knee pads, a small bash plate, flat handlebars with a cross brace, and a high-mounted exhaust. The bike packs an analog instrument console and a rounded headlight. It rides on 18-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) wire-spoke wheels wrapped in knobby tires.

Information Power and performance

The Bullit Hero 250 scrambler draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 26.15hp.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bullit Hero 250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?