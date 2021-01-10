Last updated on Jan 10, 2021, 11:12 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
The 2020 Mahindra Thar received over 6,500 bookings in December, with over 50% of customers opting for the LX automatic trim. The car was launched in AX, AX Std, AX Opt, and LX variants, but the first two have been discontinued later.
Separately, the premium off-roader has also received a price-hike and it now starts at Rs. 12.10 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
The Mahindra Thar is now offered only in AX Opt and LX trims. While the former is off-road focused, the latter is city-oriented.
The car sports a blacked-out grille with vertical slats, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and rounded headlamps. It is flanked by square-shaped windows, large wheel arches, and alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 226mm.
The Mahindra Thar is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 152hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel motor that churns out 131.8hp/300Nm. The transmission duties on the car are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.
The 2020 Mahindra Thar has a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control, powered front windows, and a power steering wheel.
It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, there are twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a tire pressure monitor, and a vehicle stability control system.
Mahindra has hiked the prices of its cars by 1.9% that ranges between Rs. 4,500-40,000. With this price-revision, the Thar starts at Rs. 12.10 lakh for the AX Opt manual model and goes up to Rs. 14.15 lakh for the LX Diesel AT variant.
