American automaker Ford has reduced the prices of its EcoSport sub-compact SUV in India by up to Rs. 39,000.

Following the latest price-revision, the Ambiente MT base variant has become cheaper by Rs. 20,000, and it now costs Rs. 7.99 lakh.

For the uninitiated, the SUV is offered in Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, Thunder, and Sports trims.

