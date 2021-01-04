Last updated on Jan 04, 2021, 05:09 pm
Harshita Malik
American automaker Ford has reduced the prices of its EcoSport sub-compact SUV in India by up to Rs. 39,000.
Following the latest price-revision, the Ambiente MT base variant has become cheaper by Rs. 20,000, and it now costs Rs. 7.99 lakh.
For the uninitiated, the SUV is offered in Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, Thunder, and Sports trims.
The Ford EcoSport features a sporty design with a sloping roofline, a horizontal slat grille with honeycomb mesh pattern, a faux skid plate, a muscular bonnet, and sleek halogen headlamps.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, the car has a wheelbase of 2,519mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.
The Ford EcoSport comes with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder petrol motor that generates 120hp/149Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 99hp/215Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.
The Ford EcoSport offers a 5-seater cabin with black and orange interiors, a sunroof, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control.
It also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it is equipped with six airbags, a tire pressure monitor, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.
Following the latest price-cut, the Ford EcoSport starts at Rs. 7.99 lakh for the entry-level Ambiente (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 11.49 lakh for the top-end Sports (diesel) variant (all prices, ex-showroom).
