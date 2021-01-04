Italian automaker Benelli will launch seven new motorbikes in India between February and August this year. The new models will comprise roadsters, scramblers, and adventure tourers such as the Leoncino 250, Leoncino 500, TRK 502, TRK 502X, 302S, 302R, and TNT 600i. They are expected to be Rs. 20,000-30,000 costlier than the company's discontinued BS4 models. Here are more details.

Adventure bikes 2021 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X: At a glance

The Benelli TRK 502 and 502X adventure tourers will sport an off-road-friendly design, featuring a raised windshield, spoked wheels, a fully-digital instrument console, and a halogen headlight. They should be powered by a 500cc, in-line, twin-cylinder engine that generates 47hp/46Nm. There should be disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, for the safety of the rider.

Street bikes 2021 Benelli Leoncino 250 and 500: What to expect

Both the 2021 Leoncino 250 and 500 will have a naked body style, featuring a sloping fuel tank, digital instrument console, and a rounded LED headlight. The former will be powered by a 250cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 25.4hp/21Nm, while the latter will run on a 500cc, parallel-twin mill that generates 46.8hp/46Nm. For safety, there will be disc brakes on both the wheels.

Specifications Benelli TNT 302S, 302R, and 600i: Here's what we know

The Benelli TNT 302S will be a naked roadster whereas the 302R will be its fully-faired sibling. Meanwhile, the 600i naked streetfighter will be the company's flagship product. The TNT 302S will run on a 300cc, in-line, 2-cylinder engine while the 302R will be fueled by a 300cc parallel-twin motor. The 600i will be powered by a 600cc, liquid-cooled, in-line, 4-cylinder engine.

Information The company will announce more models toward end of 2021

Toward the later half of the year, Benelli is also expected to launch its TRK 251 entry-level adventure tourer, the TRK 802 (retailed as SRB 750 in China), and the 600RR full-faired motorbike, which was revealed as the QJ SRG600 in China last year.

Pocket-pinch What about the pricing?