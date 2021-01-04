In a proud moment for South Korean automaker Hyundai, the new-generation i20 hatchback has received over 35,000 bookings since its launch in India in November last year. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler gets an eye-catching look with an upmarket cabin, a host of new features, and is offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The new-generation Hyundai i20 is based on the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. It sports a 'parametric-jewel-pattern' grille, LED projector headlights with DRLs, a muscular bonnet, and projector fog lamps with air curtains. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. On the rear, Z-shaped taillamps and a window wiper are present.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Hyundai i20 has a 5-seater cabin with leatherette seats, a sunroof, auto climate control, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. The hatchback packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link. For the passengers' safety, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, a tire pressure monitor, and crash sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Hyundai i20 gets three BS6-compliant engine choices. The first is a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine, which offered in two tunes- 82hp/115Nm and 86hp/115Nm. A 1.0-liter Kappa Turbo GDi petrol mill that makes 118hp/172Nm and a 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel motor that generates 99hp/240Nm are also available. Transmission options include 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT, IVT, and an iMT gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?